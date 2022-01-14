Millie Slaughter

Mildred Ann Slaughter, known as “Millie” to friends and family, age 88, passed away at St. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville on January 9, 2022. Millie was the wife of the late Donald “Whitey” Slaughter and the mother of Karen Ruth Slaughter of Frankfort.

Born on October 7, 1933, Millie was the eldest of three children born to Clarence and Ruth Yates of Stamping Ground. She maintained a close relationship with her parents and siblings Betty and Sonny throughout their lifetimes. 

The family moved to Frankfort in the early 1950s, and Millie graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1951. In March 1952, Millie married the love of her life, Donald “Whitey” Slaughter. The couple made a loving home next door to Millie’s parents on Grandview Drive, where they remained throughout their lives. 

Both retired from Kentucky state government after years of service. They were also devoted members of Crestwood Baptist Church, where they tended the church nursery for years. 

Millie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald “Whitey” Slaughter; parents, Clarence and Ruth Yates; sister, Betty Yates Huffman; and brother, George “Sonny” Yates. 

She is survived by her daughter, Karen of Frankfort; two special nieces; and caregivers, Terri (Eugene) Pelosi of Frankfort and Stacy Huffman of Taylor, Michigan; close friends, Jennie Lee Rutledge and family of Frankfort; and several other nieces and nephews on the Huffman (Yates) and Slaughter sides of the family. 

A service will be held at Rogers Funeral Home on Saturday, January 22, at noon, followed by burial at the Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the service. Dr. Mike Butler, pastor of Crestwood Baptist Church, will officiate. 

Pallbearers will be Talt Huffman Jr., Jeff Huffman, Matthew Rutledge, Kenneth Rutledge Jr., Skip Hockensmith and Eugene Pelosi.  

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Millie's memory to Crestwood Baptist Church. A link to attend the service virtually can be found on Millie's tribute page at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

