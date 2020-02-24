LAWRENCEBURG — Milner Feland, 92, loving husband of Carolyn Feland, passed away at his home on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Along with his wife of 28 years, he is survived by five daughters, Penelope Gardner, of Louisville, Rebecca Feland, Ivy Sams, Millicent Feland, Marcy and son-in-law David Rucker, all of Lawrenceburg; stepsons, Gordon (Tammie) Wilds, of Versailles, John (Heidi) Wilds, of Port Deposit, Maryland, and Roger Dale (Ann) Wilds of Lawrenceburg; seven nieces; three nephews; 18 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Born in Nutley, New Jersey, on Sept. 3, 1927, to the late Ivy May Green and F.R. Feland II, Milner served in the U.S. Army during the Occupation of Japan. He learned to play golf on those sandy soils, which was later to become his favorite sport.
After obtaining a degree in agriculture at the University of Kentucky, he moved to Lawrenceburg to pursue farming at his grandfather's (Judge F.R. Feland I) 20-acre farm on North Main Street.
He soon married Mary Lou Gentry (nee' McGreevy), and together they reared five daughters on the family homestead. His farming activities included curing country hams in his smokehouse, cultivating large vegetable gardens and flowerbeds, as well as having a small beekeeping operation and greenhouse.
In the main, he was employed with, and retired from Universal Fasteners (now YKK), for 35 plus years.
Best known for his wise and calm demeanor, open-mindedness, respect for all humanity, affable sense of humor and occasional pranksterism, his interests include photography, motorcycles, golf and listening to excellent jazz music.
Cremation was chosen, and a visitation will be held at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, on Saturday, Feb. 29, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Following a memorial service at 3 p.m., at the funeral home, friends may join family at the home of Ivy Sams (aka "the blue house") at 441 N. Main St., Lawrenceburg, for a reception.
Memorials are suggested to the Anderson County Humane Society, PO Box 494, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.
