VERSAILLES — Services for Mindy Ford, 45, wife of Chris Ford, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Private burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Ford died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Mindy Ford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

