LAWRENCEBURG — Private services for Minnie Pearl Hardin Robinson, 87, will be at Gash Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be expressed at gashmemorialchapel.com. Robinson died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Minnie Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

