LAWRENCEBURG — Private services for Minnie Pearl Hardin Robinson, 87, will be at Gash Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be expressed at gashmemorialchapel.com. Robinson died Friday.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Minnie Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Kentucky voters to get free postage for absentee ballots
- EPL steps up plans to restart in neutral stadiums in June
- NC State recruit Josh Hall to stay in draft, skip college
- AP Was There: American Pharoah gives trainer a long-awaited 4th Derby win
- Uncertain Triple Crown: Kentucky Derby moved to fall date
- With virus, US higher education may face existential moment
- Uncertain Triple Crown: Belmont faces hurdles amid upheaval
- Uncertain Triple Crown: A Preakness Stakes in flux
Most Popular
Articles
- Body discovered off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is missing Frankfort woman
- Friends, family remember young Frankfort mother with drive-by parade for her kids
- Virgil 'Gene' Snyder
- Your Frankfort takeout dining guide: Locally owned restaurants you can support
- C-130s to fly over Frankfort on Friday as part of Operation American Resolve
- Beshear: Phase I reopening of Kentucky's economy will start May 11
- ‘A fascinating woman‘: Thomas remembered for talent, intelligence
- Man with hepatitis C charged with assault after alleged biting
- Bond reduction denied for parking garage murder suspect
- Local teacher, former student team up to create 'Adopt a Frankfort Senior' Facebook group
Images
Videos
Commented
- Letter: Time to remove Trump, McConnell and Barr from office (7)
- Cameron responds to 'heavy-handed' action against protesters (7)
- Letter: Writer responds to 'misstatements' (6)
- Jim Waters: School choice left undone — again (6)
- Editorial: Number of local COVID-19 cases should be straightforward answer, not multiple choice (5)
- Protesters advocating for Kentucky to reopen interrupt Beshear's press conference (5)
- Letter: Governor is killing economy, trampling on Constitution (5)
- City one step closer to drafting conservation easement for Leslie Morris Park; designation could make bike ban permanent (5)
- Guest columnist: Looking at the COVID-19 numbers, social distancing is our recourse (5)
- Guest column: Why Congress needs to support your local news sources in this crisis (5)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.