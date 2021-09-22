Minnie Sue Masters, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Mike Colston officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Mrs. Masters was born in Frankfort on May 24, 1958, to the late Paul and Minnie Smith Sanders. She was a 1976 graduate of Frankfort High School.

She worked for State Government and Second Street School until she retired. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church. She was a devoted mother, wife, who loved her family.

Minnie is survived by her husband, Roger Masters; son, Andrew Masters; sister, Marietta Smith; sister-in-law, Becky Franklin; nephews, Steve Smith (Kelly) and Rodney Smith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Larry Smith.

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Service information

Sep 23
Visitation
Thursday, September 23, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
Harrod Brothers Funeral Home
312 Washington Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Sep 24
Service
Friday, September 24, 2021
10:00AM
Harrod Brothers Funeral Home
312 Washington Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
