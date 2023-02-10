Mireille Labbe Leach, 81, passed away February 6, 2023. She was the loving widow and wife of over 50 years to the late Dr. Rice Cowan Leach.
Born in Guatemala City, Mireille was the only daughter of the late Dr. Federico and Stella Labbe. Growing up in Guatemala with her parents and four brothers left her with many fond memories.
It was in her youth that she developed a lifelong passion for dance, eventually becoming a professional ballet dancer. Her husband’s career in public health led them to move 16 times across the country, making many lifelong friends at every stop.
She was gifted with the ability to speak five different languages, making her a wonderful volunteer for translation services. Mireille held a strong Catholic faith and her love for Jesus was demonstrated in sharing Christ with others.
She possessed a great smile and keen sense of humor. Mireille never complained and when asked how she was would always reply, “As well as could be expected.”
She will be missed by many. Her family was her greatest joy.
She is survived by her sons, George Leach (Lisa), and John Leach; grandchildren, Alyse Whitcomb and Nicholas Whitcomb; son-in-law, Dr. Brad Whitcomb (Lindsey); and brothers, Fernando and Estuardo.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Leach Whitcomb; and brothers, Frederico and Roberto.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Pax Christi Catholic Church, 4001 Victoria Way, Lexington, KY 40515. Visitation will be prior from 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in Frankfort Cemetery, 215 E. Main St., Frankfort, KY 40601. Great Crossing Funeral & Cremation, 1400 N. Broadway, Lexington, KY 40505, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pax Christi Catholic Church.
