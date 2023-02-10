Mireille Labbe Leach, 81, passed away February 6, 2023. She was the loving widow and wife of over 50 years to the late Dr. Rice Cowan Leach. 

Born in Guatemala City, Mireille was the only daughter of the late Dr. Federico and Stella Labbe. Growing up in Guatemala with her parents and four brothers left her with many fond memories. 

Mireille Labbe Leach.jpeg

Mireille Labbe Leach

