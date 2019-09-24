Services for Misty Vest Goins, 42, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Monterey Cemetery in Owenton. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Goins died Sunday.

