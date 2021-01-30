LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Mona Ray Humphress Wagner, 74, will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Tuesday. Wagner died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Mona Wagner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription