Services for Monica Crowe Simpson, 72, wife of Stephen Simpson, will be planned for a later date. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Simpson died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Monica Simpson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

