Mozeill Kimbel

Mozeill Breeding Jester Kimbel, a nursing educator and state leader in vocational education who took great delight in her family and friends, died Friday, April 10, 2020. She was 97.
Mrs. Kimbel, a Registered Nurse, was the director of the old Danville School of Practical Nursing from 1957 until she retired in 1983. She and her fellow instructors trained Licensed Practical Nurses who were crucial staff in the hospitals and health care facilities in the Danville area. (LPN training is now offered by the Bluegrass Community and Technical College in Danville.)
In 2013 Mrs. Kimbel received a special award from the Silent Workers Circle in Frankfort for successfully leading the effort that raised money for a nursing scholarship.
Mrs. Kimbel earned her R.N. degree from the old Methodist Deaconess Hospital in Louisville. She earned a bachelor's degree from Eastern Kentucky University.
She was born Dec. 14, 1922 in Breeding, Kentucky. (Adair Co.) to Tennie Porter "Jack" Breeding and the former Annye Lee Branham.
Moseill was married to Dr. Arthur M. Jester from 1942 until his death in 1983. They moved to Danville in 1948. She was married to Dr. Esten Kimbel of Frankfort from 1988 until his death in 2017.
Moseill was an avid bird-watcher who participated in many bird counts in the Danville area. She and Dr. Kimbel once flew to Tucson, Ariz., to see the hummingbirds that live in abundance there. She enjoyed taking her grandsons to the Central Kentucky Wildlife Refuge.
Moseill was a member for 22 years of a water aerobics group at the Frankfort YMCA. She was honored by her group for being their role model. She was an enthusiastic season-ticket holder for many years at the Norton Center for the Arts. She was a devoted fan of University of Kentucky basketball and especially enjoyed the radio broadcasts by Cawood Ledford.
Mozeill traveled to several countries, including England, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Curacao.
Mozeill had a love for people that she conveyed to her family and many friends.
Her survivors include two children, Ann Jester Pennington and Arthur M. "Art" Jester Jr., both of Danville; two grandsons, Henry Vincent "Vince" (Heather) Pennington III, of Danville, and Walter Givens (Kristine) Pennington II, of Davidsonville, Maryland.; six great-grandchildren, Henry Vincent Pennington IV, Elianna Rae "Ellie" Pennington and Abigail "Abbie" Perry Pennington, all of Danville; and Mary Moseill Pennington, Vincent Gerard Pennington and Christian Hank Pennington, all of Davidsonville, Maryland; three nieces, Phyllis Breeding (Terry) Lefew of Louisville, and Phila Moseill Breeding Callahan and Kelly Ann Breeding Mullins, both of New Castle, Delaware; and a nephew, Steve Breeding, of Cane Valley, Kentucky.
Mrs. Kimbel had two stepsons, Scott (Kathy) Kimbel of Frankfort, and Wayne (Tish) Kimbel of Clarksville, Indiana; and three stepgrandsons, Bradley (Kate) Kimbel of Louisville, Ronald (Dianne) Kimbel of Denver, Colorado, and Eric Horstmeyer of Miami Beach, Florida; and a stepdaughter, Sharon Kimbel Blazy, of Nashville, Tennessee, who died in 2009.
A private graveside service will be held. Mrs. Kimbel requested memorial donations be made to the Central Kentucky Wildlife Refuge or a charity of one's choice. Online guestbook and condolences at www.stithcares.com.
