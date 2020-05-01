Mrs. Susan Hayes

Susan Carlisle Hayes, wife of Skip Hayes, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the hospital with her loving husband by her side after a courageous battle with cancer. Susan was born in Bronxville, New York, and was the daughter of the late Mary Jane and William Donald Bender.
Susan was a graduate of Henry Clay High School in Lexington, Kentucky. Following, she completed her preparation for her vocation at Fugazzi College of Business. Once she completed business school, she obtained a position as office manager at the practice of Lexington physician, Dr. Simmons.
When Dr. Simmons moved from Lexington, Susan continued to work in the medical office management field in various doctor and dental practices in Frankfort. Susan then began working as a medical transcriptionist and later retired to become a full-time homemaker — making their Frankfort, Kentucky, home that she loved a special and “cozy” place to live.
Susan loved creating a warm, fun home for her and her husband to enjoy. She loved to cook and was very good at it as Skip would attest. She would often prepare, or she and Skip would work as a “team” to prepare special or elegant meals that required no special occasion. There were often lighted candles to accompany their meals.
Susan loved visiting the beach. She and Skip visited many beach destinations in the Caribbean Islands, Mexico and the U.S. Her favorite beach stays were at Gulf Shores, Alabama, where they stayed in a beach front house with an unobstructed view of the Gulf of Mexico and just steps from the water.
Susan was a wonderful family participant. She loved picking out and sending the perfect greeting cards for any occasion, of which she never forgot. She would select the perfect gift for someone and would fix the perfect recipe that she would bring to family get togethers. “Aunt Suzie” enjoyed keeping up with her sister’s and brother-in-law’s children and grandchildren and their activities.
Susan became “best buddies” with Skip’s mother, enjoying outings such as going to the movies together, sewing, and craft projects. She was a true animal lover, especially when it came to her “children,” Katie (her loving dog) and Bandit (her sweet kitty), both of which lived exceptionally long lives due to the care and love she gave them. Susan loved feeding the birds and watching them flock to her backyard.
Susan is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Skip Hayes; her loving sister, Missy Hitt (Dr. Owen Hitt); her niece and nephews, Kelly Gant (Lenny), Michael Hitt, David Hitt (Amy), and Kirk Hitt (Sarah); grand niece and nephews; and her special forever friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandnephew, Charles Whitaker Gant and her “children,” Katie (a loving border collie dog) and Bandit (a sweet black and white kitty).
Susan will be sorrowfully and dearly missed by her husband, Skip; sister, Missy and family; and by the special friends and acquaintances she met through life with friendly words and a warm smile.
The family will hold private services in remembrance of Susan at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society, L.I.F.E. House for Animals, Bluegrass Hospice Care or a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.