Services for Myrtle Ballinger Sales, 98, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.harrodbrothers.com. Sales died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Myrtle Sales as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription