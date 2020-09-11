Services for Myrtle Ballinger Sales, 98, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.harrodbrothers.com. Sales died Thursday.
