Private services for Myrtle Bowling Hopkins, 86, will be Thursday at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester. Burial will follow in the Adams Cemetery on Charlie Sizemore Road. Hopkins died Monday at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Myrtle Hopkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

