LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Myrtle Louise Rowland McGaughey, 94, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Freedom Baptist Church in Anderson County. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at Freedom Baptist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Myrtle McGaughey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

