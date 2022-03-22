In December of 1966, The State Journal held a contest for a “Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus,” two Frankfort residents who enriched their community with philanthropic efforts. Local people wrote to the paper with nominations.

The journal chose Myrtle Rechenbach as their Mrs. Santa Claus, “a woman who truly exemplifies the spirit of Mrs. Santa Claus 365 days of the year.” Myrtle would be 98 years old on March 24. She passed peacefully in her sleep at Sayre Christian Village in Lexington July 29, 2021.

A private graveside service was held with burial in the Frankfort Cemetery at her request as her life had been celebrated 7 years before on her 90th birthday at First Christian Church.   

Mother was the consummate force of nature, full of wit, grace and fierce love for her family, which was everything to her. She had an unwavering commitment to her values and to living her life exactly on her own terms. 

She loved life. She clearly left an indelible impression on all who knew her. She loved serving her Heavenly Father and sharing His love with others.

Everyone has a Myrtle story. She was smart, beautiful, funny, with a lovely singing voice, loved the Kentucky Wildcats Basketball. She loved to laugh, to have fun, she never complained and would not tolerate self-pity.

Myrtle was born in Bald Knob, 1924, to the late William and Hallie Cook Vest who operated the Sundown Inn, which had originally been a stage coach inn for Highway 421. She graduated from Bald Knob High School where she was captain of their volleyball team and loved to host class reunions at the old Cliff Haggins Steak House. 

Mother was recognized as a “Rosie the Riveter“ for her service to the country during WW2. Later, she worked at Central Bank in Lexington, the Kentucky State Police, became a realtor and partner in Allison Real-Estate & Brokerage, and owned and managed rental property. 

She taught fifth grade Sunday School for 38 years at First Christian Church, where she sang in the Choir and was honored as Deaconess Emeritus. She had a passion for education and took classes at Kentucky State University throughout her life.

Myrtle served as Scout leader for the Cub, Brownie, Boy and Girl Scouts of Frankfort. She loved children and loved to help them succeed in life, helping many to obtain their education and would often provide a home for them. 

Myrtle is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Alene Conway, Anna Beckley, Tessie Hall, William Vest Jr., and Gladys Hammonds; her husbands, Robert Atha and Russell Richard Rechenbach Sr.; Robert C. Hensley Jr.; and Jenna Rose Bartley.

She is survived by Bobbye Atha of Jensen Beach, Florida; Dr. Debra (Melissa Watts) Hensley, Lexington; the Rev. Dr. Russell Rechenbach, Richmond; Amanda (Buford) Burchfield, Nicholasville; Carmen Bartley, Nicholasville; Danielle Hatfield, Lexington; Robin Dolger of Plymouth, England; Tammy Conway, Frankfort; Donnie Mattingly, Frankfort; nephews and nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Donations in her memory may be made to First Christian Church, Frankfort; Sayre Christian Village, Lexington; Lexington Community Radio.

To plant a tree in memory of Myrtle Rechenbach as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription