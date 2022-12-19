Funeral services for Myrtle Rose Hickman, 73, will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Mike Andrews will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Myrtle passed away December 15, 2022.

Myrtle Rose Hickman

Myrtle was born in Hazard, Kentucky, to Samuel W. Cox and Malissa Gray Cox. She was a member of Alton Baptist Church.

