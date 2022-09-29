Memorial services for Nancy Ann Jones Ball, 86, of Frankfort, will be held 5 p.m. Monday, October 3, 2022, at First Christian Church. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time for service. She passed away Tuesday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. She was a retired teacher and an active member of First Christian Church.

Nancy was the daughter of the late John Leslie and Marjorie Reed Jones. She is preceded in death by her son, Edward Ellis Ball III; brothers, William Earl Jones, John Leslie Jones; and brother-in-law, Loren “Pete” Wilson.

