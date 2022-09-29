Memorial services for Nancy Ann Jones Ball, 86, of Frankfort, will be held 5 p.m. Monday, October 3, 2022, at First Christian Church. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time for service. She passed away Tuesday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. She was a retired teacher and an active member of First Christian Church.
Nancy was the daughter of the late John Leslie and Marjorie Reed Jones. She is preceded in death by her son, Edward Ellis Ball III; brothers, William Earl Jones, John Leslie Jones; and brother-in-law, Loren “Pete” Wilson.
Survivors include her husband, Edward Ellis Ball Jr.; son, John Christopher (Michelle) Ball; daughter, Shauna Louise (David) Ball Smith; grandchildren, Emily (Elliot) Louise Ball Sealy, John Alexander Ball, Ashley Marie Ball, Carson Ellis Smith, Casey Scott Smith, Piper Elizabeth Smith, Rory James Smith; nieces, Lori Wilson Weber, Cassie Jones, Kate Jones; cousin, Janice Trimble; brother-in-law, Louis Allen Ball; sister-in-law, Sue Ellen Ball Wilson.
Nancy grew up in North Middletown, Kentucky, and attended Transylvania University, met her husband, Eddie and was Phi Kappa Tau Dreamgirl. She was a dedicated mother, friend and educator. She loved the beach, traveling the world and most of all, her grandchildren. Anyone who met her could not help to notice her warmth, kindness and smile. Nancy was always the life of the party and brought the celebrations to her friends, church family and neighbors to lift them up in times of need.
During her 40-year career as an educator, she touched the lives of thousands of students and new teachers. After retiring from Franklin County Schools, she served aspiring teachers at the National Teachers Training College in Maseru, Lesotho, visiting local African villages to mentor student teachers. She was blessed to share her light with others all over the world.
“Since my youth, God, you have taught me, and to this day I declare your marvelous deeds. Even when I am old and gray, do not forsake me, my God, till I declare your power to the next generation, your mighty acts to all who are to come.” — Psalms 71:17-18 NIV
Memorial donations can be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504 and/or First Christian Church, 316 Ann St., Frankfort, KY 40601.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Ball as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.