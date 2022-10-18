Nancy Armstrong Watson passed away Oct. 11, 2022. She was born Sept. 5, 1943, to the late Ray and Hazel Armstrong.

She is survived by husband, Lynn Watson; children, David (Mona) Watson and Carol Smith; grandchildren, Zachary (Jennifer) Stivers and Christian Watson; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Raelynn; siblings, Ray Armstrong, Paula Armstrong and Lewis Armstrong

