LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Nancy Catherine Wheat Shelton, 73, wife of John Thomas Shelton, will be 3 p.m. Sunday at River of Life Church in Springfield. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home and from 1 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at the church. Shelton died Thursday, Oct. 6.
