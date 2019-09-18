Services for Nancy E. Riddle, 94, of Lawrenceburg, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday 5-8 p.m. Burial will be in the Frankfort Cemetery.
Mrs. Riddle died Tuesday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. A native of Anderson County she was employed by the State of Kentucky with the Department of Libraries and Archives as a Principal accountant She attended Capital City Christian Church and loved dancing, spending time with family and listening to all types of music.
Nancy was the daughter of the late Thomas Estill and Eva Miller Harlow. Survived by a son, Chris Riddle (Fhonda) Lawrenceburg; a granddaughter, Jamie Riddle, Frankfort; grandchildren, Susan, Stephen and Alex Glykas; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her husband Norman Riddle Jr.
Pallbearers will be Alex Glykas, George Hurst and Terry Cooper.