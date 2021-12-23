Services for Nancy Hearn Taylor, 85, widow of David “Humpy” Taylor, will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Capital City Christian Church. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at the church. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Taylor died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

