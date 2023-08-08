Services for Nancy J. DeFilippo Bensing, 73, wife of Jim Bensing, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at New Life Church, 770 Ridgeview Drive in Frankfort. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the church. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Bensing’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com. Bensing died Sunday, Aug. 6, at Rockcastle Regional Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Bensing as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

