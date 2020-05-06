Rogers, Nancy picture.jpg

Nancy Jayne Rogers

Nancy Jayne Rogers, 79, of Shelbyville passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, in Louisville.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Donnie Scott Rogers.

She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Scott Rogers, (Sheri) of Berea, Michael David Rogers of Shelbyville; her daughter, Kimberly Dawn McDannold (Lewis “Buddy”) of Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Services are private and burial will be in Bagdad Cemetery.

Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Rogers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription