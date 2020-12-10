Nancy Jo Kavanaugh Bisk, 76, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, at home with her partner of 16 years, Leonard Arthur Terry.

She is also survived by her two children, Chad Kavanaugh Bisk and Alicia Beth Eden Bisk Myers; four grandchildren, Keziah, Joseph, Annemarie and Cecilia; siste,r Marci K. Davis; former husband, Richard L. Bisk; partner’s son, Leonard Anthony Thomas Terry; and partner’s sister, Marcia Terry Love.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Luke Morrison Kavanaugh and Elizabeth “Betty” Allen Moody Kavanugh.

Born Oct. 21, 1944, and raised on the family farm north of Frankfort, Kentucky, she lived near Seattle and in Salt Lake City before coming back to Lexington, Kentucky, where she raised her children, helped build their Montessori school, graduated UK with a BSN in 1977 and spent her career as a Registered Nurse at the VA Hospital on Leestown Road, all as a single mom.

She loved gardening, birds, nature walks and chose a clucking chicken as her ringtone. Yes, that is who she was.

Memorial service to be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Bisk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

