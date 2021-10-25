LAWRENCBURG – Services for Nancy Lee Russell Hastede, 87, will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Hastede died peacefully at home Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Hastede as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription