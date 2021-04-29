A graveside service for Nancy Lou Hankins Grisham, 80, widow of Roy Lee Grisham, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed on Clark Legacy Center’s Facebook page. Condolences may be shared at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Grisham died Wednesday.

