VERSAILLES — Services for Nancy Louise Lancaster Fitch, 65, will be 6 p.m. Monday, June 27, at Clark Funeral Home, 241 Rose Hill, Versailles. A private family burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Fitch died Tuesday, June 21.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Fitch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

