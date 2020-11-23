Nancy Lynch, 55, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Nancy was the wife of Bill Lynch and the mother of Jack Lynch.

A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, and an online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Capital Pride KY, L.I.F.E. House for Animals or Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice).

