Nancy Lynn Hindman Carey, age 68, of Lawrenceburg, formerly of Springfield, died at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her residence.
Born Sept. 21, 1951, in Elizabethtown, she was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Earl Hindman and Frances Nell Morgan Hindman.
She was a 1969 graduate of Washington County High School, a 1973 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University with a Bachelor's degree in Physical Education, was an Invoice clerk for Walmart Corp. for 25 years and was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Springfield.
Nancy loved to work in her garden, sewing, baking and loved to travel. She went frequently to the movies with her girlfriends and enjoyed dining out. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She was united in marriage to her husband, Jimmy "Pee Wee" Carey on Jan. 2, 1973, and is also survived by two sons, Justin (Kristin) Carey of Lexington and Jordan Carey of Lawrenceburg; her grandson, Jackson Taylor Carey; her brother, Larry (Joy) Hindman of Trappe, Maryland; several in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen and a memorial service for Nancy will be held later this year due to the COVID19 pandemic. Her cremains will be buried with her parents at St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery in Springfield. An announcement of her memorial will be made prior to that time.
Contributions are suggested to Anderson County Humane Society, Bluegrass Care Navigators, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601, or to a charity of your choice.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield, Kentucky, is entrusted with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.