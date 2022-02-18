Nancy Mae Baker Redmon, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Services will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 9 a.m. with Rev. Danny Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. 

Redmon, Nancy pic.jpeg

Nancy Mae Redmon

Nancy was born on November 28, 1944, to the late John Baker and Anna Lee Story Baker. She was a loving mother and homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

In her spare time, she loved playing board games, making candy and baking. She was proud to be a minister’s wife and loved her church family dearly.

She is survived by her son, Jerry Thomas Redmon Jr., of Nicholasville; daughter, Ann Smith (Robert), of Frankfort; siblings, Ricky Baker (Judy), Mason Baker (Shirley), James Baker, Brenda Rose (Dennis) and Evelyn Riddle; sister-in-law, Sheila Bickers; grandchildren, Nicole Smith, Amanda Giles, Emily Redmon and James Redmon Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Jacob Smith, Russell Smith, Jessica Giles, Robbie Smith, Isabella, Gabe, Abigale and Damian. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Jerry Thomas Redmon Sr.; James Woodrow Redmon; and granddaughter, Stacey Smith. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Redmon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription