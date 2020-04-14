Nancy Louise Forrest Metlock, age 71, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. Services will be held at a later date.

Ms. Metlock was born in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, on Oct. 23, 1948, to the late George Isaac and Nora Lee Carter Forrest. She retired from Ford Motor Company.

She is survived by her daughter, Annescia Jackson of Frankfort; sons, Aaron Metlock and Danique Metlock (Denise), both of Frankfort; sister, Maudine Leonard, of Louisville; brother, Donald Forrest, of Jeffersonville, Indiana; and four beloved grandchildren, Shynescia Metlock, Eboni Taylor, Anasia Dorsey and Lamarques Taylor, all of Frankfort.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory.

