LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Nancy Colene Simpson Perkins, 67, wife of Clarence E. Perkins, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the funeral home. Perkins died Tuesday, Aug. 2.

