Nancy Nicol Rhody, wife of Donald N. Rhody, passed away on April 26, 2023, at the age of 82.

Nancy Rhody

Born in Frankfort on June 18, 1940, Nancy was the daughter of the late James Dowling Nicol and Mary Lusse Nicol. Following graduation from Frankfort High School, she attended Stephens College and then graduated from the University of Kentucky, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

