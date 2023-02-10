Nancy Sue Coppersmith of Morgantown, Kentucky, (formerly Frankfort, Kentucky) passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. Sue was born on May 11, 1952, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to the late Raymond Paul Rice Sr. and Mary Rice. She was the loving wife of 52 years and 5 months to Freddie Coppersmith who adored her. She was a wonderful daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

Nancy Sue Coppersmith.jpg

Sue grew up in Bald Knob in Franklin County and later operated Sue’s Grocery (formerly Pleasant View Grocery) for several years. She enjoyed many years of fishing with Freddie on numerous Kentucky lakes and rivers but mostly big bass fishing in Florida. In earlier years, they participated in bass tournaments.

