Services for Nancy Charlene Wooldridge, 67, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Wooldridge died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Wooldridge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

