LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Nannie Belle Cummins, 84, will be private. Visitation will be 1-3:30 p.m. Thursday at Corinth Christian Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Saffell House Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Cummins died at home on Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Nannie Cummins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

