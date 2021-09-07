VERSAILLES — No services for Naomi Alsip, 71, are planned.  Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Alsip died Aug. 3.

To plant a tree in memory of Naomi Alsip as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

