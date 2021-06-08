Natalie Elizabeth Mitchell, infant daughter of Michael Scott Mitchell II and Shannon Renee (Eggen) Mitchell, passed away on June 6, 2021. Private services will be held.

Natalie will be deeply missed by her loving parents; brother, Michael Scott Mitchell III; maternal grandparents, Marilyn Eggen and Steve Eggen, maternal stepgrandmother, Anita Eggen; paternal grandparents, Michael and Elizabeth Mitchell; great-grandmothers, Nancy Mitchell and Anna Hearn; maternal aunt and uncle, Leslie and Charles Poff; paternal aunt and uncle, Jamie and Andy Greer; cousin, Noah Greer.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Natalie Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription