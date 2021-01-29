Versailles — A gathering of family and friends for Nathan Bowman, 39, will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crohn’s Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Bowman died Thursday.

