Neal Newman

Neal Thomas “Tommy” Newman, age 78, passed away at home on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jay Stratton officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023. 

Mr. Newman was born in Georgetown, Kentucky on March 2, 1945, to the late Thomas and Frances Holder Newnam. He was a lifelong farmer and retired from Kentucky State Government highway maintenance. 

