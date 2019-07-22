Neil George McFarlane, 72, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home Friday, July 26, 2019, at 3 p.m. with Rev. Kyle McDanell officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 2 until the 3 p.m. service time on Friday.
Born Sept. 5, 1946, in Mandeville, Jamaica, Neil graduated from Manchester High School. Following high school, he graduated with a Bachelor of Religious Education from Jamaica Theological Seminary in Kingston, Jamaica, as well as, a Master of Religious Education from Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary in Boston, Massachusetts, a Bachelor in French from University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, and Doctorate in Education, from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School, in Deerfield, Illinois. He lived a life of education, both teaching others and continuously learning. He taught Greek and other languages and religious studies to many students and served as Dean of students and various administrative roles in student support services. His passion was to travel the world in missions, and bring education with him. Neil was an Educator at the United Missionary Theological College in Nigeria; Dean of Students and Lecturer at Jamaica Theological Seminary in Kingston, Jamaica; Dean of Students and Lecturer at Emmanuel Bible College in Kitchener, Ontario; Dean of Students, Indiana Wesleyan University, Marion, Indiana; Director of International Education Initiatives, Compassion International in Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Director of Student Support Services, Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Washington.
In addition to his professional life, Neil had a passion for international travel, global cuisine, learning the cultures of developing countries, and progressing minority student development. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing tennis and cooking for his family. He was a member of the Missionary Church and involved with mission work as a teacher in Nigeria, West Africa. Along with his mission work, Neil also worked with federal TRIO programs to improve student services for first-time college students.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; children, Ruth (Elisa); Anna and Andrew; siblings, Bing and Leo; and grandchildren, Eva and Taani. He was also blessed with a host of nieces and nephews across the United States and West Indies, as well as beloved friends across the world.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred McFarlane and Doris Waite McFarlane.
Flowers are welcome and expressions of sympathy may be made to the Jamaica Theological Seminary.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.