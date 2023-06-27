LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Nellie Ann Huff, 83, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Saffell House Funeral Home. A graveside service at Lawrenceburg Cemetery will immediately follow the funeral service. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Huff died Sunday, June 25.

To plant a tree in memory of Nellie Huff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

