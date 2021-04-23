LAWRENCEBURG — Nellie Ann Shouse Woods, 87, wife of the late Charles Woods, Jr., passed away April 22, 2021, in Frankfort, KY. Born March 31, 1934, in Anderson County, Nellie was the daughter of the late Roy Willis Shouse and Sara Nancy Rose Edgar Shouse.

WOODS, Nellie.jpg

Nellie Ann Shouse Woods

Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her twin children, Rory and Cory Woods; and two brothers, Ralph and Charles Shouse.

A member of Sand Spring Baptist Church, Nellie was a former member of First Baptist Church where she served as a cook for the Wednesday Night suppers for over 27 years. She also worked as an in-store demonstrator at Kroger, Pic Pac, IGA, and sold Avon for several years.

Survivors include her children, Patricia Ann Ginn and her husband James Richard Ginn of Frankfort, and Charles Willis Wood and his wife Patty Woods of Lawrenceburg; three grandchildren, Adam (Stella) Ginn of Frankfort, Michael (Jemlyn) Ginn of Seattle, WA, and Charles Brandon (Laura) Woods of Lawrenceburg; four great-grandchildren, Jack, Aradia, Kian, and Selene; and three sisters, Dorcus Beavers of IN, Mary Peyton and Virginia Carter, both of Lawrenceburg.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 26, beginning at 11 a.m. followed immediately by the service starting at 1 p.m. Monday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Dr. Mike Hamrick and Bro. Mike Butler will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery with her nephew, Bro. Randy Peyton officiating.

Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Woods, Adam Ginn, Michael Ginn, Jackson Ginn, James Richard Ginn, and Randy Peyton.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Nellie Woods as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription