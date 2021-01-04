LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Nellie Mae Drury, 93, will be private. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Drury died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Nellie Drury as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription