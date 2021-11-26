Services for Nelson Bruner McIntosh, 77, widower of Linda McIntosh, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. McIntosh died Nov. 17.

To plant a tree in memory of Nelson McIntosh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

