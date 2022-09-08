Services for Nelson Scott Henderson, 60, of Frankfort, will be held at noon Monday, September 12, 2022, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Dr. John Opsata will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until time of service. He passed away Thursday at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Nelson Scott Henderson

Nelson was born April 27, 1962, in Frankfort. He was the son of the late James and Linda Henderson. He worked in the HVAC industry his entire life.

