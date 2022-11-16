Netta Jean Harrod

Netta Jean Hazlett Harrod, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Josh Rayborn officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022. 

Mrs. Harrod was born in Frankfort on February 11, 1942, to the late Albert Hazlett and Bertha McKinney Washburn. She retired from the Kentucky State Government Transportation Cabinet. Mrs. Harrod enjoyed spending time watching soap operas. 

