Neville Purvis

Neville Carlos Purvis, age 86, of Stamping Ground, husband to Betty Riddle Purvis, passed away at Georgetown Community Hospital on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
He was born in Franklin County, Kentucky on June 23, 1934 to the late Ila Purvis Sr. and Josephine Dearinger Johnson. Neville and Betty were married for 66 years and knew each other over 70 years. Neville was a deacon of Stamping Ground Christian Church for many years, where he was a member. He was a sound director for the church and for His Majesty's Messengers. He was on Stamping Ground Fire Department for years, and served on the City Council. He was a self-employed Master Plumber, and retired from the State Highway Department as an equipment operator. Neville loved people.
In addition to his wife, Betty, he is survived by his children, Carla (Ken) Miles of Lancaster, South Carolina, and Terry Elder of Georgetown, Kentucky. Also left to cherish his memory are his brothers, J. N. Johnson, Jr. (Anita), Marvin Douglas Johnson, Ila Gayle Purvis (Sheila); sisters, Peggy Johnson Brawner (Sam), Brenda Purvis Abner and Pamela Purvis Guy (Buel); many nieces and nephews, including special nieces, DeAnn Hardin, Jamie Riddle and Geni Jo Brawner; brother-in-law, James Riddle. Neville was preceded in death by his daughter, Bonnie Purvis, and brother, Hebbie Thomas Purvis.
Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, March 30, 2021, beginning at noon until time of the service at 2 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce Breeding and Rev. Rachele Holmes officiating. Burial will follow the service at Masonic Cemetery. The following will serve as pallbearers, Larry Wood, Bill Cassity, Ronnie Martin, Freddie Towles, Michael Rose and Danny Clemons. Honorary pallbearers are His Majesty's Messengers, Ray Lynn Campbell, Bobby Gray and Jack Moreland.
Due to Gov. Andy Beshear's mandate, 60% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
Fond memories of Neville and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.