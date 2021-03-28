Neville Purvis

Neville Carlos Purvis, age 86, of Stamping Ground, husband to Betty Riddle Purvis, passed away at Georgetown Community Hospital on Thursday, March 25, 2021. 

He was born in Franklin County, Kentucky on June 23, 1934 to the late Ila Purvis Sr. and Josephine Dearinger Johnson. Neville and Betty were married for 66 years and knew each other over 70 years. Neville was a deacon of Stamping Ground Christian Church for many years, where he was a member. He was a sound director for the church and for His Majesty's Messengers. He was on Stamping Ground Fire Department for years, and served on the City Council. He was a self-employed Master Plumber, and retired from the State Highway Department as an equipment operator. Neville loved people. 

In addition to his wife, Betty, he is survived by his children, Carla (Ken) Miles of Lancaster, South Carolina, and Terry Elder of Georgetown, Kentucky. Also left to cherish his memory are his brothers, J. N. Johnson, Jr. (Anita), Marvin Douglas Johnson, Ila Gayle Purvis (Sheila); sisters, Peggy Johnson Brawner (Sam), Brenda Purvis Abner and Pamela Purvis Guy (Buel); many nieces and nephews, including special nieces, DeAnn Hardin, Jamie Riddle and Geni Jo Brawner; brother-in-law, James Riddle.  Neville was preceded in death by his daughter, Bonnie Purvis, and brother, Hebbie Thomas Purvis.

Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, March 30, 2021, beginning at noon until time of the service at 2 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce Breeding and Rev. Rachele Holmes officiating. Burial will follow the service at Masonic Cemetery. The following will serve as pallbearers, Larry Wood, Bill Cassity, Ronnie Martin, Freddie Towles, Michael Rose and Danny Clemons. Honorary pallbearers are His Majesty's Messengers, Ray Lynn Campbell, Bobby Gray and Jack Moreland.

Due to Gov. Andy Beshear's mandate, 60% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.

Fond memories of Neville and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com 

