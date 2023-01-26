Newton "Chip" Gill, 60, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away at his home on January 23, 2023. Chip was born on May 22, 1962, in Elwood, Indiana, to the late Newt "Junior" Gill and Gladys Snow Gill.

Gill Pic.jpg

Newton "Chip" Gill

After 22 years of employment, he retired from The City of Frankfort as a Collection Systems Supervisor. Chip had also worked as an inspector for HMB for many years. Although retired, he was most recently employed as a Field Coordinator at Hazen and Sawyer Lexington. Chip always had to stay busy.  

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription