Newton "Chip" Gill, 60, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away at his home on January 23, 2023. Chip was born on May 22, 1962, in Elwood, Indiana, to the late Newt "Junior" Gill and Gladys Snow Gill.
After 22 years of employment, he retired from The City of Frankfort as a Collection Systems Supervisor. Chip had also worked as an inspector for HMB for many years. Although retired, he was most recently employed as a Field Coordinator at Hazen and Sawyer Lexington. Chip always had to stay busy.
Chip was a loving father, husband, Papaw and friend who enjoyed cheering on the UK Wildcats, spending time with his family and their epic game nights, fishing and kayaking. Along with his love for family and the outdoors, he had a passion for classic cars and was an astounding handyman.
His family and friends were able to rely on him to fix just about anything. He was the one to drop whatever he was doing to help someone in need. With his wife, Ann, and friends, he also loved to visit Kentucky's local vineyards.
Chip enjoyed traveling to new places (especially to any beach, even though he was allergic to the sun). Chip also developed a passion for rescued pets, matching the enthusiasm of his wife and her years of influence. Chip's infectious smile and kind heart will be sorely missed by all.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Ann Gill; sons, Michael Aaron and Bradley Shane (Lindsay); daughter, Stephanie Ann Turner (Zack); sisters, Joyce Chapman and Patsy Eaton; and grandchildren, Audrey, Landon, Jaxon, Skylar, Bradley Jr.; and one currently on the way. He is also survived by his beloved puppy, Leni.
He is preceded in death by siblings, Rose Hendron, Elizabeth "Mitzi" Taulbee, Marilyn Harrod and Donald Gill Sr.
Chip and his wife were known volunteers at local animal shelters and nursing homes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an animal rescue or nursing home of your choice.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Pastor Roy Temple Jr. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Serving as casketbearers will be Zack Turner, Brad Gill, Jeremy Cartwright, Terry Collins, Lloyd Lawson, Timothy Dollar, and Joe Collings. Honorary casketbearers will be Michael Gill, David Tracy, Lee Cardwell, Travis Huber and Frosty Cardwell, and Chip’s grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023 at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd.
