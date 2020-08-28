A graveside service for Nicholas Justice “Nick” Allen, 41, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Annie Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Allen died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Nicholas Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription